Attorney reviews police action in regards to confiscating phone

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Officer Christopher Womack said he was driving down Northwest 19th street when he noticed Jamal Porter yelling at a neighbors house.
Womack stopped to confront Porter, after neighbors said he was threatening them, and had a weapon.
Womack reportedly told Porter to get down on his knees.
Womack said he pulled out his firearm when Porter refused and put his hands in his pockets.
Shortly after, Sergeant Andrew Foreman arrived to provide back up.
He said when they tried to handcuff Porter, he refused, and officer Womack punched him in the face 4 times, and in the side 5 more times.
Porter was eventually taken to a hospital, then to LPD where he was arrested for threatening acts of violence, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
A portion of the arrest was caught on camera by Luis Landeros Jr. In the police reports, it states that Landeros had to give his phone up to police, because the phone had evidence of a crime on it.
One Lawton attorney went through he report, and helped decipher whether or not the officer was in the wrong.
“As a member of the public, you are allowed to video record anyone in any public place, so he was certainly in his right to video tape the officer," said Clay Zelbst, a local attorney.
Lawton Attorney Clay Zelbst said cases like this sometimes deal with a lot of gray area, because there are times when officers can take the phone.
“If there is evidence of a crime on the phone, the officer can seize that, because again that is evidence that’s part of a crime. There was something going on there, whether it was by Mr. Porter or by the officer, I don’t know, but that could be viewed as evidence,” said Zelbst.
Landeros claims when the officers took his phone to the police department, after they got access to the video, they forced him to delete his copy.
Based on the reports from today, Zelbst said forcing him to delete is the most clear wrongdoing as far as the interaction with Landeros goes.
“The officer was probably within his right to seize it, but I don’t think he was right to tell him to delete the video, if that’s what happened,” said Zelbst.
Mayor Stan Booker said incidents like this are tough for the whole city, and he’s anxious for more answers to be provided, because the longer it goes on, the more time people have to construe the facts.
“People go on line and read comments made by people, and the story changes every time it’s told. When you are in a position of leadership, dealing with decision making, you have to make sure you have all the facts,” said Mayor Stan Booker.
Mayor Booker wouldn’t comment on the arrest situation itself, but he said the entire city staff needs to remember the values the city wants to focus on.
“You are expected to be at a higher level of accountability, and I’ve never known anyone shying away from that. None of our officers have ever shied away from holding themselves to a higher standard of accountability,” said Mayor Booker.
