Beating the ‘back-to-school-plague’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Area kids are back in school, and there’s a good chance they’re going to bring home something other than homework.
It is the phenomenon that is dramatically known as the 'back-to-school-plague."
“You go from maybe having five people in a household to being in a room with 24 people,” said Anna Reed, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at CCMH.
The close contact life in schools can allow germs and viruses to spread more easily.
“We’ve had a lot of runny nose since school has started,” said Lisa Coleman, a Pre-K teacher at Flower Mound Public Schools.
“It’s just a lot of new germs that they’ve never been exposed to,” said Reed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that on average, elementary school students get eight to 12 colds each year.
“This is the time of year that hand-foot-and-mouth is high and then we have the common cold,” said Reed.
Lisa Coleman is a pre-kindergarten teacher and she knows the importance of teaching students healthy habits.
“Attendance is very important for schools because if they’re not here, then they can’t learn,” said Coleman.
The rule of thumb is use hot water, soap and wash long enough to sing the Alphabet song.
“We even had a doctor come to our room and she has a special light and lotion that she has the students wash their hands with," said Coleman. She puts the lotion on first then she shines the light and it’s amazing how it shows the germs up. They just think it’s the coolest thing."
It’s also recommended to keep your child home from school when they are sick so they can recover and not infect classmates.
“If you have a fever that is 101 or greater, if you have diarrhea, if you have vomiting, if you’ve had those things in the last 24 hours then your kids should not go to school or daycare." said Reed. "I know that is such a hard thing for parents to do because they have to go to work, but all they’re doing is exposing everybody else to it and that’s when we get that slew of huge absences.”
It's not a typical issue at the beginning of the academic year, but now is a good time to start preparing for another popular enemy of schoolchildren that is right around the corner-- the flu.
Flu season tends to start next month into November.
