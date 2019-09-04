Cameron University hosts claims processor

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University is making sure veterans and active service members are taken care of with a visit from the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.
The Muskogee VA Regional Processing Office was on campus, providing insight on everything from payments, debts and GI Bill benefits.
Cameron's Office of Veterans Affairs hosts these opportunities once a semester.
It’s something the coordinator says helps to clear up any questions students may run in to.
“I think it’s important that we take care of our students. We treasure our students and we want to make sure that they get their payments on time and get their eligibility established without any hiccups, and if there is something that happens, we want to straighten it out early in the process so we always pick out early in the semester to request this service to be available to us,” says Vicki Henson, CU Veterans Affairs coordinator.
If you missed out on today’s claims processor, you can always visit the CU office of Veterans Affairs on the third floor of the North Shepler Tower, or call 580-581-2301.
