Farmhand Olympics kicks off Comanche Co. Free Fair

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Free Fair is this week and kicked off with the Farm Hand Olympics.
160 kids from local schools went out to the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton to try their hand at goat herding, cattle branding and finding chicken eggs.
It’s put on by the Comanche County Young Farmers and Ranchers and gives kids of all backgrounds a look at life on the farm.
“It’s important for kids who live in the city and aren’t involved in a farm, they get to get out and see the things involved with animals and what we use on a day to day basis, see things they haven’t if they didn’t grow up on a farm," says Cody Goodnight, president of the Comanche County Young Farmers & Ranchers.
The Free Fair continues throughout the week with livestock shows beginning at 5 in the evening at the Coliseum.
The petting barn opens at 8 in the morning through Saturday, which is Family Fun Day.
There will be inflatables and a pie and salsa contest. It runs in conjunction with the Farmers Market. There is no cost to attend.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.