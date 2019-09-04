FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: sunny and hot conditions through the weekend with only slightly cooler temperatures next week.

Friday and Saturday may be two of the hottest days in this stretch. Expect highs close to 100, lows near 70, and stronger south winds. Plenty of sunshine for Sunday as well with highs in the upper 90s and breezy south winds. Next week, forecast data differs on the pattern but temperatures look to be quite warm with perhaps more clouds around Tuesday & Wednesday. We will watch for low rain chances but for now, will keep the forecast dry.