FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: sunny and hot conditions through the weekend with only slightly cooler temperatures next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A persistent ridge of high pressure will keep the sunshine going in Texoma for awhile.
Mostly clear this evening into tonight with temperatures in the low 80s by 9PM and upper 60s by morning. More of the same tomorrow with sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5-15 mph.
Friday and Saturday may be two of the hottest days in this stretch. Expect highs close to 100, lows near 70, and stronger south winds. Plenty of sunshine for Sunday as well with highs in the upper 90s and breezy south winds. Next week, forecast data differs on the pattern but temperatures look to be quite warm with perhaps more clouds around Tuesday & Wednesday. We will watch for low rain chances but for now, will keep the forecast dry.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.