LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be another nice day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies. Humidity will be low again today as dewpoints will drop off into the upper 50s.
Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will be a little warmer with most places in the upper 90s, some could be at the 100 degree mark.
Friday and Saturday triple digit temperatures look to be a little more widespread throughout the area. On the the plus side, dewpoints will still be in the mid to upper 50s, so feel like temperatures won't be far off from the actual temperatures.
Sunday should be slightly cooler as we start to see temperatures dropping back into the mid 90s. The mid 90s should stick with us through most of next week. Dewpoints will be on the rise next week so the humidity will return. Winds next week will also pick up out of the south at 15-25mph.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.