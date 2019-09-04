Former EHS basketball coach remembered

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Students and staff at Eisenhower High School are remembering a former student and girls basketball coach who passed away last week.
The Eisenhower High School gym was a place where Tiffany Williams both played and coached. Her last season being in 2014 as the 9th grade girls basketball coach.
“When she would come to practice and stuff, the girls were really excited to have her, each and every day," said Shawn DeIorio, EHS teacher and coach. "She challenged them every day. She always had good words of wisdom to talk to and share with them. Brought great atmosphere to our team and was a great asset to Eisenhower and to my program at the time.”
“She was a really, like, strong person, so firm on like what she wants and stuff," said Gena Rogers, a former player. "Throughout the season, we started to really get to know her and be able to joke around with her and play with her and laugh with her. It was just really nice playing for her.”
Williams was a great player, herself, both at Eisenhower High School from 2000-2003 and at Cameron University from 2003-2007.
DeIorio said she was known for her defensive mentality of the game.
“She was very detailed when she was playing defense and the girls knew that she wasn’t going to let them slack at all," said DeIorio. "It didn’t matter if it was in the 9th grade practice or if was during our varsity practice. She’d get onto them on the sidelines, and it was great for us. It really helped us a lot to up our game.”
DeIorio said number 22, Williams, will always be an eagle.
“She’s well known here at Eisenhower as a basketball player and a great basketball player, and her legacy will still live on for that," said DeIorio. "As a coach, she was a great inspiration to our program.”
Tiffany Williams passed away last week from a deadly strand of meningitis. She was 34 years old.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.