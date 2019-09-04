“IT’S GOOD”: Local 7-year-old selling lemonade to raise money for Hurricane Dorian victims

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - A 7-year-old from southwest Oklahoma is doing his part to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
On Monday night at dinner, Marlow 7-year-old Dason Flores asked his parents out of the blue if he could open a lemonade stand to help those in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
"Because if you don’t help people, if people get hit with something, they wouldn’t have supplies or nothing. They wouldn’t have nothing, they wouldn’t have food or water,” Dason said.
They quickly got the stand set up outside their family’s restaurant on Main Street in Marlow. Dason’s mom Shelley Flores said the idea was her son’s alone.
"We’ve always tried to teach our kids that you’ve got to help others. He’s been watching the news and seeing people floating in the water and just not having anything. They’ve got big hearts,” Flores said.
The idea brought on plenty of emotions.
"Proud. Proud. Happy. Just tears of joy because it just takes one person to start changing the world, one act of kindness, that's hopefully what we've taught our kids to do,” Flores said.
Flores hopes him doing this at his age will inspire others.
"It doesn’t matter what age you are, we’re all humans and we all need to help each other and be there for one another through anything and everything. It doesn’t take being as old as I am to take and help somebody. he can do it, he’s doing just fine. And he wants to, that’s what most important is he wants to,” Flores said.
This was just the second day of Dason’s lemonade sale, but he said even after he reaches his goal, he will continue to do nice things for people.
"Because it’s helpful, it’s nice and it’s good. You can help people out and you’ll be nice,” Dason said.
Dason said he will be outside his family’s restaurant at 213 West Main Street in Marlow every Tuesday – Friday after school, as well as all day on Saturday, until he reaches his goal of raising $1,000.
Dason has also inspired his family to help out. His parents are collecting donations of bottled water at the restaurant which they will be loading up and driving themselves to the East Coast to donate to those in need. They ask anyone who wishes to participate to drop the water off at their restaurant before Friday night.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.