Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce holds Chamber 101 luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is working to increase membership with their monthly luncheon, Chamber 101.
The first Tuesday of each month, the Chamber invites businesses out to learn more about their role in our community and how to get involved. It’s a way to show people how they can also get involved in events around the area.
Officials with the chamber say it will give them a chance to help Lawton grow.
“A strong city needs a strong chamber. A strong membership base in the chamber of commerce gives us the numbers and the capability to promote growth in the community," says Melissa Beck, membership director for the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
To attend the next Chamber 101 event, happening October 1st, you must RSVP by calling the Chamber or visiting lawtonfortsillchamber.com.
