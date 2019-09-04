Lawton Police Department beings implementing body cameras

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few Lawton Police officers now have body and patrol car cameras as the department begins to implement the technology.
A city press release states three sets of equipment are now installed. Information Technology staffers are now monitoring the cameras and video they record for optimal use.
They allow an officer to record up to 12-hours of video and audio.
The city plans to buy about 130 additional camera sets for uniformed officers over the next seven months.
“This will be a very good tool that will help our officers and citizens stay safe,” says Police Chief James Smith. “It will help our community and our relationship with citizens by improving transparency. These are great tools that will assist us in doing our jobs and help us focus in specific areas of training.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.