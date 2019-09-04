LPD investigates suspicious death

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near Southwest 5th Street and "I" Avenue. The call came in just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, a woman saying she found a man dead inside the home.
A neighbor says this area is home to several older people, but they do see a lot of people walking through the neighborhood. While that’s a concern, Kenny Durant says everyone tries to look out for one another.
“We try to keep it quiet, some of us older ones," said Durant. "If there is anything going on, we let people know. We try to watch our for the older people.”
Durant says the heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon raised some red flags.
“Where is fire and rescue?," he said. "They’re normally the first on the scene. We don’t see that so that’s what made us stop.”
Sergeant Timothy Jenkins says the first steps are the most important in any investigation.
“That’s when information is fresh on people’s minds, that’s when things people may have saw, they may remember very vividly," Sgt. Jenkins said. "If we get information at the beginning, it’ll help us later in the investigation.”
As for Durant, he says he’ll keep his head on a swivel and look out for his family and neighbors.
“I have my door open all the time, but I watch people,” said Durant. "But I don’t mind stepping out on the porch and telling them, you don’t live here. You need to get on down the road. You kinda just have to watch out for yourself.
If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.
