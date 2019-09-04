One dead after motorcycle crash near Duncan

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (TNN) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Duncan.
According to an OHP release, the crash happened around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon on the Duncan Bypass near Seminole Road, about a half mile south of Duncan.
Troopers say Marcus Law was driving a motorcycle northbound on the Duncan Bypass. The motorcycle left the roadway to the left, hitting a sign. Law was thrown from the motorcycle.
He was taken to the Duncan Regional Hospital via Air Evac. He was pronunced dead in the emergency room.
According to the release, imporper speed caused the crash. Law was not wearing a helment.
