OU’s Biggest Fans honored before opening game

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thanks to a 1,000 word essay written by their son, Lawton family Ed and Teresa Trope are getting the Gameday of a lifetime.
“This is great, it’s a dream come true really. Coming here on opening day to have our own tailgate party with our friends and family, it’s fantastic," said Ed Trope.
“It’s an awesome opportunity, We are just ready to play some football, we got the family together, it’s an awesome day,” said Teresa Trope.
For the Trope’s, their fandom for the Sooners is decades long, but today is their first tailgate in Norman, and they said this is about as cool as a first one could be.
“We’ve never tailgated, we’ve walked by them like everybody else does, but to get here and have our own talgate is great," said Ed.
OU Athletics provided the Lawton family with a full game day experience, including a tailgate tent, free lunch and customized OU gear. Ed said getting to share today with famly is special, because the OU fandom runs for generations in this family.
“We’ve been lifelong Sooner football fans, we’ve been season ticket holders since 1960, and at that time, my dad was in the Pride in 1939,” said Ed.
While Teresa isn’t necessarily a lifelong fan, she says her marriage with Ed started thanks to the Sooners.
“We went down to the OU/Texas Game at the Cotton Bowl, and that was where we had our first official date,” said Teresa.
And being OU’s biggest fans, this family pays a lot of attention to the team, and are expecting big things today.
“A win, just a win," said Teresa.
“One game at a time, win this one,and head to the next game and hopefully end up at the end of the year with a national title," said Ed.
