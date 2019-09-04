Three dead after crash near Anadarko

CADDO CO., Okla. (TNN) - Three people are dead after a crash near Anadarko just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.
According to an OHP release, Amanda Satoe, Joshua Westerman and Larry Fitzgerald all passed away due to injuries received in the crash.
The crash happened on US-281, about a mile and a half north of Anadarko in Caddo County.
Troopers say a Dodge Durango being driven by Satoe, was traveling southbound on US-281. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Fitzgerald was traveling northbound.
Satoe and her passenger, Westerman, were involved in a domestic disturbance and were leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Their vehicle left the roadway to the right, the driver over-corrected and crossed US-281 hitting the vehicle driven by Fitzgerald head on.
The Dodge Durango was pushed back northbound, and Sato was ejected. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat-belt.
The Silverado departed the road to the right, rolling and ending up on its passenger side.
Both Westerman and Fitzgerald were pinned for about 3 hours before being freed by the Anadarko Fire Department using the jaws of life.
