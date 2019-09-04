UPDATE: Suspicious death now being investigated as a homicide

UPDATE: Suspicious death now being investigated as a homicide
Lawton Police on scene of SW 5th Street and I Avenue on a suspicious death.
By Jarred Burk | September 4, 2019 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 10:41 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says an investigation into a “suspicious death” is now a homicide investigation.

The department did not release anymore details about the change in status.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a home near 5th and I Ave. after a 911 caller said she found a man dead inside the home.

Officers blocked off the area with crime scene tape and began investigating the death.

You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is released about the investigation

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.