UPDATE: Suspicious death now being investigated as a homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says an investigation into a “suspicious death” is now a homicide investigation.
The department did not release anymore details about the change in status.
On Tuesday, officers responded to a home near 5th and I Ave. after a 911 caller said she found a man dead inside the home.
Officers blocked off the area with crime scene tape and began investigating the death.
