City Council CIP extension plans focus in on juvenile issues in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - During the City Council’s special meeting to discuss the new CIP extension, one area Mayor Stan Booker focused on was Juvenile Issues in Lawton, and how dealing with the issues early can help lower crime rates throughout the city.
Some of the juvenile issues discussed at the meeting involve kids facing a lack of guidance, declining interest in learning outside of school, and the dangers kids can face if they don’t feel like they belong.
They are hoping to take on some of these issues with items on the new CIP.
Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins volunteered to join a committee that will create a plan to tackle issues within the juvenile system. She said whether it’s through school, or not, this can help kids choose the right path going forward.
“Data shows that healthy communities that have activities that stimulate learning, and give them a sense of belonging, then that;s important, because kids need to feel like they are apart of something,” Said Mary Ann Hankins.
During the meeting, Mayor Booker invited Rick Lowe, who worked with juveniles, and helped run a Gang Outreach Grant a decade ago to speak on the relationship between an active community and crime rate. He said it’s tough to pinpoint an exact plan, but the city has to focus on kids of all ages.
“You have to really focus on the young kids to keep them from becoming at-risk, buy you cant have ignore the kids already at-risk, and involved in that lifestyle. It doesn’t take programs, it takes people, and I think what worked on the gang outreach grant was that we had outreach workers working with them directly,” said Rick Lowe.
Hankins said she hopes the new plan will involve creating more STEM opportunities, or ways to to help kids learn even when they aren’t in school.
“If you can find ways to make learning fun and interesting, and create that desire, then sometimes that’s what needs to be done. After school programs, summer programs, whatever,” said Hankins.
Lowe said he’s optimistic the city will put the funding in the right areas, if a CIP extension is passed.
“A lot of kids we worked with, who were dropping out of school, experiencing a lot of failure, because we got involved in their lives, they got jobs, they stayed in school and they made something productive of themselves. I know it works. You just want to see that continue? Absolutely. I would love to see it continue," said Lowe.
City Council will further discuss these programs, and other areas, like blight, and industrial development again next Tuesday before the regularly scheduled council meeting.
