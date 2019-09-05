Comanche volunteer helps hurricane victims

(TNN) - The American Red Cross is sending local volunteers and supplies to help in areas in Hurricane Dorian’s path.
Oklahoma Red Cross employee Kim O’Brien left from Lawton for North Carolina today, where she will be coordinating with local government officials to help.
Meanwhile, volunteer Teddy Rhamy from the town of Comanche is in Florida to help shelter residents.
In the video you can see him speaking with a 91-year-old woman at the Saint Cloud Senior Center.
In the four years Teddy has been a Red Cross volunteer, he has deployed to more than 20 disasters.
