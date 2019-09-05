Community Leaders hold meeting with Mayor Stan Booker, LPD Chief James Smith

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton community leaders met at City Hall this evening to speak with the Mayor, and the Chief of Police about the video circulating that shows the arrest of Jamal Porter.
LPD Chief James Smith was the target of many questions, because many people in Lawton are still searching for answers about what happened, and if what the video shows is something the department is okay with.
Jacobi Crowley helped organize the meeting, and he said a big reason people are frustrated about the incident is the lack of communication between the city and the public.
After this meeting, he said that will hopefully change going forward.
“We had a lack of communication on the city aspects, but I think now, moving forward from this meeting we can come together with a better solution to make sure each citizen is provided with the best opportunity and best information going forward,” said Jacobi Crowley.
Chief Smith said it was important to explain that not every part of the current investigation could be discussed, but he wanted to be as transparent as possible.
Many questions were about the public’s right to record officers, and he said the officer taking the bystanders phone is still a key part in this investigation.
“One of the questions that came up is do citizens have the right to video the actions of a police officer, and the answer to that is yes. The officers involved are part of of the investigation, but there are procedures that go into it, and there are some things I can’t comment on," said LPD Chief James Smith.
Chief Smith said investigations like this can take up to 90 days, so he’s asking for the public to be patient while they continue look into what happened last Friday.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.