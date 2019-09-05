Crews responding to multiple structures on fire in Indiahoma

INDIAHOMA, Okla. (TNN) - Crews are responding to multiple structure fires in Indiahoma.
This all started just before 3 A.M. Thursday.
According to scanner traffic, this started as a structure fire at the intersection of Hereford Avenue and Potter Street.
When crews got to the scene, they also found a man with several stab wounds, but was said to be up and walking.
A deputy was said to have suffered minor injuries apprehending a suspect in that stabbing.
Another patient was said to be in one of the structures that was on fire, they were taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.
Later, dispatch started getting more calls about the flames spreading to a second home on nearby Main Street.
At one point the fire was so intense emergency crews said they could see the flames from the highway.
Cache Volunteer Fire Department was called in to assist Indiahoma Fire Department.
