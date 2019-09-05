Duncan Public Schools investigating threat

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Officials at Duncan Public Schools say they are working with police to investigate a threat at the high school.
In a statement by Superintendent Tom Deighan he says the threat was made on social media.
“Duncan Police Department has informed Duncan Public Schools of an unverified post on social media about Duncan High School. We are working together to investigate the matter and to ensure the safety of our students. Duncan Public Schools appreciates the swift response of Duncan Police on this issue.”
Lt. John Byers from the Duncan Police Department also confirmed they were looking into a post on social media.
“Myself and the Duncan Schools are looking into an unverified post on social media and following up on leads and working with the school on this matter.”
We are working to gather more information about the threat.
