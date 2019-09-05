Firefighters respond to house fire in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Fire crews were called to a house fire in SW Lawton Thursday morning.
This happened around 6:45A.M. at the 300 block of SW Monroe.
When crews got to the scene, they could see light smoke coming from the attic of the house.
After entering, the fire was located in a back bedroom of the home.
Firefighters had the fire out within a few minutes.
No word if anyone was inside the home, or what caused the blaze.
The fire marshal has been called in to investigate.
