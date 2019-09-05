FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: sunny and hot this weekend; low rain chances return next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern may try to start shifting later next week, allowing low storm chances to return.
Mostly clear this evening into tonight with temperatures in the low 80s by 9PM and lows around 70. Sunny skies tomorrow, a light south to southwest breezy, and highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. The weekend is shaping up to be hot with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°, breezy south winds, and lows in the low 70s.
Next week, the ridge will break down a bit, allowing a disturbance to be in the area by Wednesday into Thursday. Isolated storm chances are possible those days and highs will cool off slightly into the mid 90s. However, the humidity will return with dewpoints back into the low 70s. A stronger front may impact the area by next weekend.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
