Saturday high temperatures will again be in the upper 90s to low triple digits under sunny skies. Sunday afternoon temperatures will begin their decent into the mid to upper 90s. As temperatures drop dewpoints will begin to rise into next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 90s with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s. This will make feel like temperatures close to the triple digits. As moisture returns northward, so will a few rain chances by next Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms could stick with us into the end of next week and into the following weekend.