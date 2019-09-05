LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be another sunny afternoon with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s. Humidity will be low today, so feel like temperatures should remain in the upper 90s as well. Tomorrow will be a little warmer as triple digit temperatures are possible for a few places here in Texoma. On a good note, the humidity will remain low tomorrow and through the weekend.
Saturday high temperatures will again be in the upper 90s to low triple digits under sunny skies. Sunday afternoon temperatures will begin their decent into the mid to upper 90s. As temperatures drop dewpoints will begin to rise into next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 90s with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s. This will make feel like temperatures close to the triple digits. As moisture returns northward, so will a few rain chances by next Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms could stick with us into the end of next week and into the following weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
