One person attends rally in response to viral LPD arrest video

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Only one person attended what was supposed to be a rally outside the Lawton Police Department this afternoon. It was about the Lawton Police officer who was caught on video punching a man last Friday night.
Michael Washington said he came from Oklahoma City after the family of the man who was punched contacted him and asked him to come. Washington, a political activist, said what happened needs to be straightened out because officers can’t go rogue and take the law into their own hands.
Washington said he finds it's frightening that he was the only one who showed up. He said since he’s not from the area he doesn’t know if people didn’t come because people were working, afraid of the police, or have warrants. But, after seeing the video, he felt compelled to come to Lawton for the rally.
"We want them to know that this is not going to be tolerated,” he said. “I don't have to be from the city down here, I don't have to be from the neighborhood, I'm a citizen, I'm a human being, and if this were to go on in my city or anywhere else, I'm going to stand up for the cause of the people."
Washington believes the police officer seen punching man in the video should be placed on administrative leave without pay and ultimately fired. He’d also like to see criminal charges filed against the officer.
The Lawton Police Department is still investigating the incident.
Click here to read the full police report. You can also click here to hear a 911 call that was released.
