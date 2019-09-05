Preliminary hearing set for former Cement police officer

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - A preliminary hearing has been set for a former Cement police officer charged for soliciting prostitution from a minor in Grady County.
We first told you about Stacy Burger’s arrest back in late June.
His preliminary hearing is set for November 20th.
According to investigators, he solicited a 16-year-old girl for sex and she refused. Police say he later admitted to the crime.
Burger’s bond was set at $100,000, but his attorney has requested for it to be lowered.
