Southwest Oklahoma man facing charges for lying on background check while buying gun

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Southwest Oklahoma man is facing federal charges for lying on a background check while buying a gun.
According to court documents, 47-year-old Ronald Benton bought a handgun from a Lawton store in May of last year.
In buying the gun, the US Attorney’s Office says he knowingly lied about his domestic violence conviction.
He’s now charged with one count of false statement during a gun purchase, and possession of a firearm while convicted of a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
If convicted, Benton would have to forfeit the handgun and its ammunition to the United States. He could also face as much as ten years in prison.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.