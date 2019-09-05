UPDATE: Embezzlement charge against Councilor Davis upgraded to felony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office has upgraded an embezzlement charge against Lawton City Council member Caleb Davis.
Originally the charge was a misdemeanor but Davis now faces one felony charge of embezzlement. When asked for a reason why the charge was upgrades, the DA’s office said they do not comment on ongoing cases.
The case was originally filed after a man wrote a $6,000 check to Davis’ “Think Lawton” group because he thought it was a Political Action Committee for 2017 council candidates Sean Fortenbaugh, Onreka Johnson, and Randy Warren.
Prosecutors say the donor wanted the money split between the three candidates evenly, but investigators found as soon as Davis deposited the check he withdrew $5,500. They charge that Davis instead kept the money.
Davis has vehemently denied the charges since they were first filed earlier this year.
“It is very hard to be composed when you see the taxpayers money wasted on a wild goose chase and trying to commit political hack jobs when we have roads in this town that need money spent on them, we have sidewalks that need money spent on them, we have a town that’s losing its population over the last six years and we’re spending tens of thousands of dollars on a wild goose chase,” Davis said when reacting to the original charge in April.
Davis was released on an own recognizance bond on Thursday morning.
If convicted, Davis could face 5 years in jail and a $5,000 fine along with paying restitution.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.