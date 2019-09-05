Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge expands hunting opportunities

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People can now hunt for turkey and waterfowl at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. This comes after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed an updated hunting plan and got the public’s input it.
People can now hunt waterfowl, such as duck and goose, during their respective season in specific areas.
As for turkey hunting, that's going to happen during a controlled hunt multiple times a year like the Elk and Deer hunts. Lynn Cartmell, the Visitor Services Manager for the refuge, said during all of the controlled hunts, people can also harvest feral hogs and coyotes.
"It was mixed positive and negative," Cartmell said. "But we really took to heart what people told us and tried to modify and implement what we could to make it fair for everybody involved."
Hunters cannot shoot from across the road, parking lots, or designated hiking trails.
Before they go hunting, they will have to sign a permit and keep it on them. Those permits will be at the visitors center and different places around the refuge.
People can start hunting as soon as Saturday which marks the beginning of teal season.
