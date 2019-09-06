City of Lawton selects new Finance Director

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has selected a new Finance Director.
Kara Haynes will step into the role in early October.
A military veteran, Haynes has almost a decade’s worth of experience in both the public and private sector, with skills in financial management, accounting and budgeting.
As Finance Director, she will oversee the city’s Finance Administration, Financial Services and Utility Services divisions. She will also play a role in preparing the city’s annual budget.
