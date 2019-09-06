Councilman Caleb Davis responds to upgraded embezzlement charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday afternoon, Councilman Caleb Davis’ embezzlement charge was changed from a misdemeanor to a felony.
It was originally filed as a misdemeanor in April.
According to court documents, Preston Gates donated a 6-thousand dollar check to the group Think Lawton back in 2017, with the money set to go to the campaigns of three city council candidates.
Investigators said Davis made an individual bank account with Liberty National Bank in Lawton in May of that year, deposited that check and then withdrew 5-thousand of it.
Both Davis and his attorney said the reason they believe the change happened Thursday was directly related to Davis’ city council election, in which early voting began today as well.
“The only thing that has happened is my election, that is 100 percent the reason the DA has filed this now,” said Councilman Caleb Davis.
Davis said he knew this would happen at some point, because District Attorney Fred Smith has been threatening him with it all week.
“The opportunity was leave no council. No plea, leave council and everything will go away. If I wanted to I could have dropped out of the race and all of this would have gone away, but I haven’t done one thing wrong,” said Davis.
Davis’ attorney Clay Hillis said he has never seen a case changed at such a pivotal point in someone’s campaign.
“I asked him why are you moving it up, and his reply to me was ‘why wait?’,” said attorney Clay Hillis.
Hillis and Davis both said a lengthy interview process took place with the OSBI, and the results from that are not finished yet, and Hillis said they won’t be finished until November.
“I think the reason they filed now, instead of waiting for the OSBI investigation is to influence the campaign,” said Hillis.
“I provided receipts for every penny of that money to the DA, and now the DA knows the money was not embezzled, Preston Gates knows the money wasn’t embezzled,” said Davis.
If Davis is convicted, whether it was a misdemeanor or a felony, he will be removed from Council, but until then, Davis voted early today, and said he plans on continuing to work with the council and his constituents.
“I’m asking the citizens to not fall for this, this is nothing but corrupt politics trying to dictate to you who your representative is going to be, and they don’t want it to be Caleb Davis," said Davis.
Davis will still have his preliminary hearing September 17th.
