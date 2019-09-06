First Alert Forecast: Clear and quiet weather into the weekend

Happy Friday Texoma! The weekend is finally here and tonight’s forecast is looking fantastic for any Friday night plans. So whether you’re going out for a walk/ run, heading to the local football games, or just heading on ouy for a night of fun, skies will be sunny and clear all night. Temperatures by 6PM are near 97°, 7PM... 94°, 9PM near 87° and by 10PM... 84°. For the rest of the evening, winds will be gusting out of the south at 5-15mph. Overnight we’re staying dry and clear with lows near 67°.