First Alert Forecast: Clear and quiet weather into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday Texoma! The weekend is finally here and tonight’s forecast is looking fantastic for any Friday night plans. So whether you’re going out for a walk/ run, heading to the local football games, or just heading on ouy for a night of fun, skies will be sunny and clear all night. Temperatures by 6PM are near 97°, 7PM... 94°, 9PM near 87° and by 10PM... 84°. For the rest of the evening, winds will be gusting out of the south at 5-15mph. Overnight we’re staying dry and clear with lows near 67°.
For Saturday sunny skies once again with highs near 100°. So while many in Texoma will be seeing triple digits again, dewpoint values will be in the lower 50s... pretty refreshing actually! Overnight into Sunday lows near 70°.
More clouds build as the weekend continues with Sunday seeing mostly sunny skies. We start a cooling trend with highs near 99°. All next week, highs will be in the mid 90s to start and falling to the lower 90s by next Friday. The sunny and dry conditions come to an end, as we’re tracking low rain and storm chances Wednesday through Friday. Winds also pick up gusting out of the south at 15-25mph.
Have a great Friday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.