LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It will be another dry and quiet morning throughout Texoma with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It may be a little muggy in eastern Texoma as you head out the door this morning with dewpoints in the low to mid 60s. Humidity will drop this afternoon as we see dewpoints fall into the 50s. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits.
The clear and quiet weather will stick with us into the weekend. Tomorrow afternoon we will see a few more places throughout Texoma in the triple digits. Dewpoints tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 50s bringing us non-humid conditions all throughout the viewing area.
Sunday afternoon we will begin our next cool down. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Next week temperatures will continue to fall into the mid 90s. We are tracking a few low rain and storm chances for next Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the rain chances next week, winds will also increase out of the south at 15-25mph.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
