Fort Sill soldier dies during basic training

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - 7News is learning about a soldier that died on Fort Sill.
The Army is investigating the death of a young soldier from Waianae, Hawaii who died during basic training on Fort Sill in August.
19-year-old Austin Williander’s body was flown back to Oahu on Thursday.
According to his family, Williander joined the Army after graduating from Waianae High Schools this year and had only been at Fort Sill for a couple of months when they received the news of his death.
Williander’s family was told he died of heat stroke on August 29th.
