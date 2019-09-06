Grady County Sheriff’s Office unveils new app

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The Grady County Sheriff's Office now has it's own app!
With the app, you'll be able to get notifications, events and information right on your mobile device.
The app is designed to be interactive - you can communicate on the app, send pictures, and email voice recordings.
You can can also report suspicious activities and even look up helpful links to federal agencies, your local police department, and more.
The app is available for download in both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.
