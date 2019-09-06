Lawton City Council continued CIP extension discussions

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council met tonight to continue discussing points on the proposed CIP extension.
Members of the Parks and Rec Staff presented a Master Plan idea for Lawton.
The Master Plan will dictate what parks will be the main priority, and what changes will come to those areas.
A big portion of the discussion involved the athletic facilities present in Lawton, and how they can be upgraded, replaced to help attract more people in the community.
One Lawton mother of two spoke about her desire for the city to make some major changes, because she’s tired of driving hours for her kids to play.
“I feel like we are headed in the right direction, we are getting numbers to things, we are getting plans to things. Lawton has so much talent, so much to offer people, it’s still just laying there. We all need to come together as a community, and do something with it," said April Bowden.
Parks and recreation said if this Master Plan can be enacted, they can make changes to parks that haven’t seen upgrades in decades.
Mayor Booker said this plan, like the rest of the proposed CIP, is another way to keep families in Lawton.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.