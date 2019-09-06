Lawton Food Bank works to fill shelves this Fall

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -September is Hunger Action Month and the Lawton Food Bank is looking to fill their shelves.
This summer, The Lawton Food Bank was able to keep their shelves stocked compared to last year. With Fall approaching and students back in school, businesses and schools will hold food drives.
Executive Director of the Lawton Food Bank said they look forward to this time of year to replenish their stock.
“It really is just a teaching moment for those children so that they do learn that there are people here in our own community that do struggle with hunger, what we can we do to help, this is what you can do to help. You can bring just a little bit of food to the Lawton Food Bank, it makes a huge difference to the families that we serve," said Jeri Mosiman.
If you have any food you would like to donate, The Lawton Food Bank is open Monday through Friday.
