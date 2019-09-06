Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce holds Ware of C for September

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The start of a new month saw another of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s Ware on C block parties.
7News was live at the party Thursday evening, and we even had a booth to meet with the community.
As with all the Ware on C events, the downtown Lawton area was abuzz with live music and entertainment for the whole family.
This month also saw a handful of new activities, along with giveaways.
It was an evening of fun for the Lawton community, but also benefited the city’s local businesses.
“This is all about getting people downtown. We definitely want to promote all of the businesses that come down here, regardless if its a vendor or a brick and mortar or our food trucks, it’s really a great event for exposure, and it’s a great a even to get in front of people," says Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce projects officer, Logan Ralston.
The next Ware on C event will be the first Thursday in October.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.