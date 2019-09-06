Lawton K-9 officers honored

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday, officers with the Lawton Police Department gathered to celebrate the lives of two of their K-9 officers.
K-9 officers Nora and Dee were honored alongside their partner and handler, retired LPD Sergeant Mark Geer.
“Their sense of duty as well as their love of playfulness is greatly missed," read Geer at the ceremony.
Both K-9s have passed away but after serving with them for years, Geer says he is proud to accept this honor on their behalf.
“It’s a great profession. It’s part of the police department, it’s part of the community. They’re worth their weight in gold, the dogs go out and do tremendous work for the police department and for the citizens," says Geer.
Geer says he believes LPD need a strong K9 program. While his dogs were honored today, he says there are still 15 or 20 K-9 officers from the past that have yet to honored, which he hopes changes in the future.
