Two men stabbed, Indiahoma house burned down in

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two men were stabbed and a house burned down in Indiahoma Thursday morning.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley says they were originally called to a mobile home that was on fire. When deputies got there, they found the two men with stab wounds. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
Stradley says one of those men was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with more serious injuries so they have been unable to talk to him to hear his side of the story.
“It looks like they might have stabbed each other with some glass or a knife. We do know one of them said something about being stabbed with glass. At this time we’re early in this investigation trying to put it together. But we do have two people that we don’t know who is the suspect and who is the victim at this time because we’ve been unable to talk to the one in Oklahoma City," says Stradly.
Sheriff Stradley says at this time, they’re also not sure what sparked the fire. He says the home was empty and did not have any gas or electricity running to it.
