LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s been a hot day today, that’s for sure! But keep in mind while it’s hot and sunny now it’s not going to last as we head into next week. For the remainder of this weekend, highs today nearing 100° with plenty of sunshine! Overnight skies will remain clear with lows dipping into the lower 70s.
For Sunday, mostly sunny skies with highs near 98°. It will be pretty breezy tomorrow with winds gusting out of the south at 10-20mph. Overnight lows nearing 73°. Skies remain mostly sunny heading into Monday with highs near 97°. Winds pick up slightly out of the south at 15-25mph.
Say goodbye to our sunny stretch of weather. The ridge of high pressure pushes on off allowing for clouds to build into our area. Tuesday is looking to be mostly sunny to start and by the afternoon/ evening, trending partly cloudy. Highs near 93°.
Rain chances increase heading into the remainder of the week with the best shot as seeing any rain is Thursday into Friday. The highs from Wednesday on are in the lower 90s & upper 80s with partly/ mostly cloudy skies. Saturday, for now, is trending dry.
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
