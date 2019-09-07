Lawton man faces several charges after leading police on chase, escaping from hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is charged with several crimes Friday after Lawton police say he led officers on a chase and later tried to escape from a hospital.
Investigators say 34-year-old Torrey Scallion was involved in a theft at the Deluxe Inn earlier this week, stealing someone's wallet and their car.
Officers say Scallion ran from them, going into a nearby neighborhood. That’s where he’s accused of breaking into a home by kicking in the door.
An officer caught up to him and got into a fight with Scallion, during which Scallion reportedly bit the officer on the finger before running out the back door.
He then went into another home, where officers tasered and arrested him.
Officers say Scallion kicked them, hitting one in the face and drawing blood.
Scallion was taken to a hospital, but police say he tried to escape during a trip to the bathroom, breaking off his leg shackles in the attempt.
He was stopped by hospital maintenance staff and returned to his room with new shackles and handcuffs.
Scallion's charges include breaking and entering, assaulting an officer and escape from arrest.
He’s being held on a $10,000 bond for each case.
