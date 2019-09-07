Lawton Police holds retirement reception for deputy chief

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police held a retirement reception Friday for deputy chief William Hines.
Hines has been with the department for 30 years, going through the police academy in 1989.
Since then, he’s trained officers, worked as an investigator, a lieutenant and even went through the FBI national academy before being promoted to deputy chief, which he has done for the past ten years.
Friday he offered some advice to any new officers joining the department
“Remember why you’re here... remember why you’re there and there’s gonna be times when you’re very frustrated, very rough days, but the citizens of Lawton, they’re good people. Remember, if you didn’t get treated the way you should have, everybody has their bad days. So remember why you’re there and why you asked for that position, and things will work out for you. Just do the right thing," says Hines.
At the retirement ceremony, people who have worked with Hines over the past 30 years got to speak about their time working with him, including some people who have already retired.
He’s now working as a neighborhood service supervisor for the City of Lawton.
