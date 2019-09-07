Lawton Police investigate shooting outside VFW Post

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on the northeast side of town.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the VFW Post 5263 in the 100 block of NE 20th for the report of a shooting.
According to LPD’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, a man was shot and then taken to the hospital.
The commander of the VFW Post told 7News that the shooting happened in the parking lot more than an hour after the post was closed.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview witnesses.
