Lawton woman arrested for dog theft

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman is charged with a felony for stealing another person's dog.
Police say 21-year-old Patelyn Adams walked into a woman's apartment and took the animal.
She reportedly knocked on the bedroom door before leaving with the dog.
As she was leaving, Adams is accused of sticking her head out the window of a car, shouting at the victim “Yeah, I stole your dog, b****!”
Police later found Adams at her apartment, and say she admitted to the theft.
She’s now charged with a felony count of Larceny of Domestic Animals and is out on bond.
