LPD investigating hit and run

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a hit and run that might involve a city vehicle.
LPD officers were called out around 7:30 Friday morning. It happened right outside the city shop.
The driver says a big white city vehicle hit her.
Police suspect that it was either a truck or a trash truck and they didn't feel it.
At this time, police and city officials don’t know who might have sideswiped the car, and will check cars when they get back to the shop.
