LPD releases new details from 5th and I murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have released new details in the murder of a man that took place earlier this week.
It happened on Tuesday at a home near Southwest 5th Street and I Avenue.
Lawton police say Burl Horton, was found dead with a screwdriver in his neck when they got there.
Authorities say a woman went to the home to check on her boyfriend and found Horton in a bedroom, that’s when she called police.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
