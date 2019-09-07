New booster club put together at Sullivan Village Elementary in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new booster club has been put together at Sullivan Village Elementary School in Lawton.
Now, they'll be able to offer two sports this fall after previously being unable to.
They're starting sign-ups for volleyball soon and will later offer basketball this semester.
Booster club officials say this all came after a mix-up with paperwork made them unable to offer other fall athletics, but officials say they’re now doing everything they can to get things back up and running.
“It’s wonderful. a lot of folks were disappointed that we were in the position at the start of the school year, but we’re jumping through hoops to make it happen," says booster club president Jack Keaton.
He says the program will be back on track in time for spring sports.
