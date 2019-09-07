Oklahoma Red Cross volunteers help those impacted by hurricane

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sixteen Red Cross volunteers from Oklahoma are joining forces with other Red Cross volunteers from across the nation to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
A volunteer from Oklahoma says they went to the east coast days before the storm hit so they could make sure their volunteers and assets are in place.
Officials say they wanted to make sure they were ready to respond so they could help make sure those hit by the storm are cared for.
Right now, the red cross is providing food and shelter for those hit by the hurricane in South Carolina.
“We are also providing damage assessment. We have teams that are starting to go out to see what the damage is, so we can respond wisely and accurately," says Donna Wood, Red Cross volunteer.
Wood says Oklahomans can help here at home by donating money or blood to the red cross.
She says they depend on donations to make it where they can respond.
