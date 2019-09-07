United Way of Southwest Oklahoma hosts annual Blue Tie Gala

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma turned the Hilton Garden Inn into the “Havana Garden Inn” for the organization’s 4th annual Blue Tie Gala.
The “Havana Nights” themed Gala kicked off the 2019 fundraising campaign, with Friday’s proceeds making for a solid start toward United Way’s 100-thousand dollar goal.
Guests at the Gala had a chance to bid in a silent auction, with prizes including a choice of two vacations -- either Jacksonville for a PGA event, or Sonoma Valley to visit wine country.
Attendees also danced to the tunes of an 8-man-band, along with enjoying a Havanna-themed dinner.
And since it was not a black-tie event, guests were able to show off their floral patterns and fedoras.
“It’s an absolutely fun night, and a great way to kick off our campaign. It’s a wonderful thing, and it’s what you see in our community here, people that are willing to open their arms, open their hearts, and support all the agencies that United Way supports in Southwest Oklahoma," said Natalie Fitch, the chair for the 2019 campaign.
If you weren’t able to attend the Gala this evening and want to give back to the United Way, visit their website to find a number of ways to get involved.
