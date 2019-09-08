Altus police looking for Sunday morning shooting suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Altus police are investigating an apparent homicide after responding to the intersections of South Joy and West Victory Streets.
Police responded shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a man being shot. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. His body has been transported to the Oklahoma State Medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.
The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have identified a suspect and are searching for 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg.
Police are encouraging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quamell Massenburg to contact the Altus police department (580) 482-4121 or your local law enforcement.
You can also contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
